Education key to tribal and regional development: Prez Murmu in Gumla

Gumla (Jharkhand), Dec 30 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called upon the tribal community, especially the youth, to remain rooted in their cultural heritage while embracing modern education, science, and technology for overall development.

Addressing the inter-state socio-cultural gathering ‘Kartik Jatra’ at Raidih block in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, the President emphasised that preserving tribal identity and traditions is essential even as society progresses.

"Education is the greatest asset for development. The holistic progress of society and the state is possible only through its expansion and dissemination," she said.

Paying tributes to eminent tribal leader Pankhraj Saheb Kartik Oraon, a native of Gumla, President Murmu described him as a source of inspiration.

"Despite receiving education abroad, he devoted his life and thoughts to his land and people, viewing education as the most powerful instrument of social change," she said, adding that the Kartik Jatra reflects the same spirit even today.

She noted that Kartik Oraon’s dream of establishing a university in Gumla would soon be realised.

Highlighting the region’s significance, the President said the area connecting Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha is rich in rivers, forests, plateaus and mountains, and has preserved some of the country’s oldest traditions.

Calling her visit to Jharkhand a pilgrimage, she said it was the birthplace and workplace of Lord Birsa Munda, who is revered nationwide as a symbol of social justice and tribal pride.

She also recalled renowned social reformer and freedom fighter Jatra Tana Bhagat, who was born in Gumla and led a non-violent movement against British rule inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals.

Remembering Param Vir Chakra awardee Shaheed Albert Ekka, she said his unparalleled bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war remains a matter of national pride.

President Murmu praised the rich cultural heritage of the tribal community, noting that its music, dance, drama and art traditions are exceptionally vibrant.

"This richness is reflected in the fact that more than 100 tribal artistes from across the country have been honoured with the Padma Shri," she said.

The programme featured colourful performances by tribal dance troupes from various states, creating a festive atmosphere.

A large gathering attended the event held at Pankhraj Saheb Kartik Oraon Chowk Barrier Bagicha, Manjhatoli in Gumla.

The event was attended by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on SC/ST Affairs Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, among others.

