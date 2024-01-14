'Education, rights of women & queer community worst affected in Manipur unrest'

Kolkata, Jan 14 Education, rights of women and queer groups have been among the worst affected due to the ethnic clashes in Manipur which have claimed many lives and left thousands of people displaced, according to Manipuri writers and activists associated with the Matai Society there.

Speaking at an interactive session in Kolkata organised by Varta Trust, a pan-India support service provider to the people from the queer community, on Sunday evening, Saki, who is associated with the Matai Society, said that the events of school and college dropouts have drastically increased in Manipur since the clashes broke out there.

"As per our calculation, if around 2 persons in Manipur are displaced from their roots or residence is somewhere close to 1,50,000, the number of dropouts from schools and colleges will be nothing less than 30,000. Several schools have been burnt down in the ethnic clashes. Of course, some of these students have been accommodated in some other schools, but the number is not adequate," Saki said.

He also said that the sphere of women rights and queer rights are the two other sectors which are badly affected because of the ethnic clashes.

He also said that trading has been affected in Manipur, mainly the supply of ginger and fermented fish from the state.

"This is precisely the reason why the price of ginger has shot up so much the retail markets nationally," Saki said.

According to him, the Moirang constituency in particular and Bishnupur district in general have received many displaced people right from May 3, and "the numbers are very high".

"Matai Society has started a trauma care centre for conflict affected children and youth since May last year. The centre also provided nutritional support, teachers for syllabus study, recycles books and toys and stationary items, among others," Saki added

