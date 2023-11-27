Educationist Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay dies at 88

Kolkata, Nov 27 Well-known educationist and writer Amal Kumar Mukhopadhyay died at a hospital here on Sunday evening. He was 88.

The former principal of the erstwhile and iconic Presidency College in Kolkata, Mukhopadhyay had played a key role in the process of transformation of Presidency College to Presidency University.

It has been learnt that he fell at his residence on Sunday, following which he had a head injury and even started bleeding from his ears.

He was shifted to a hospital and was kept under ventilation. However, all efforts of the doctors failed as he ultimately died on Sunday evening.

He was extremely popular in the media circles of the state because of his jovial and cordial behavior, as he was always willing to speak on varied subjects relating to education, politics and Constitution.

Even in his late 80s, Mukhopadhyay's memory and clarity of thought was quite remarkable, people close to him recall. He joined Presidency College as a senior professor of political science and gradually got promoted to the chair of the head of the same department and finally to the position of the Principal.

