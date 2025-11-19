Efforts on for last rites of 45 pilgrims killed in bus accident near Madinah

Hyderabad, Nov 19 Family members of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad who died in Sunday’s bus accident near Madinah in Saudi Arabia have reached the holy city and the Telangana government delegation is making all efforts for the last rites of the deceased at the earliest in consultation with Saudi authorities.

The state government delegation, headed by Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin, has been stationed in Madinah to oversee all arrangements and interventions.

According to an official release here, the minister has been actively coordinating relief and support measures on the ground. The delegation is also facilitating the identification of dead bodies through DNA tests.

A total of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed when the bus carrying them collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah late on Sunday night.

A pilgrim survived the accident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madinah.

Azharuddin, accompanied by Minorities Welfare Secretary B. Shafiullah and MLA Majid Hussain, have been in continuous coordination with the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, and senior Saudi authorities.

The minister also met Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, and briefed him on the situation while seeking further facilitation.

Azharuddin, the former Indian cricket captain, is also utilising his own personal contacts and goodwill in Saudi Arabia to ensure that all formalities, permissions, and logistical requirements are expedited without delay. His proactive engagement and hands-on approach have significantly facilitated smoother coordination with various agencies on the ground, the release said.

The minister personally met the family representative of the lone survivor, Shoeb, and assured him of comprehensive support. He also personally received the family members of the deceased who arrived in Madinah to participate in the funeral rites. Their travel, accommodation, and local arrangements have been organised by the Minority Welfare Department.

The delegation is working around the clock with Saudi authorities to ensure the earliest possible completion of formalities and to enable the conduct of last rites in accordance with local procedures and family preferences.

Minister Azharuddin is in constant communication with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, briefing him on the developments and support measures being undertaken.

