Efforts on to build digital state in line with PM Modi’s vision: Tripura CM

Agartala, Oct 28 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that, in line with the digital era, the state government is continuously intensifying its efforts to build a smart and digital state to ensure ease of living, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inaugurating Wi-Fi facilities in 11 more government colleges under Phase-II and launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana’ for the academic year 2024-25, the Chief Minister said that everyone needs to move forward in various fields by using Artificial Intelligence and the internet, and that technology must be utilised for the welfare and positive development of the people.

Wi-Fi services have already been introduced in 19 government colleges across the state so that students can make effective use of online technology for educational purposes.

With the addition of 11 more colleges on Tuesday, a total of 30 institutions now have this facility.

“The Wi-Fi system will offer many advantages in the field of technology and greatly benefit students. The Prime Minister has given special importance to technology. The youth community (aged 18 to 35 years) constitutes about 60 to 65 per cent of India’s total population, which is a matter of pride for us, as no other country in the world has such a large youth population,” Saha said.

He added that the youth would play a special role in realising the Prime Minister’s dream of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Chief Minister also said that Tripura is now progressing in all aspects.

“Recently, Tripura was declared the third fully literate state in the country. This recognition was granted in accordance with UNESCO guidelines. Tripura achieved this position after Goa and Mizoram. Currently, there is dependence on technology in every field,” he noted.

Saha further mentioned that under the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana’, students studying in the final year of college are provided with Rs 5,000 each to purchase a smartphone.

“Now that Wi-Fi has been introduced in colleges, students will no longer have to spend their own money on the internet. The state government has also introduced a start-up policy,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that investors from outside the state are showing interest, and a private telecom service operator has been allotted space to build data centres.

Referring to the importance of technology in healthcare, Saha, who is himself a dental surgeon, said Artificial Intelligence and the internet must be used to advance in various fields.

“Great work is being done in the areas of medical services and agriculture. Today, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all technology-dependent. The best services must be provided to people through technology. However, technology should always be used for positive purposes,” he added.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of setting up more mobile towers in the interior areas of the state. Finance and Information Technology Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, IT Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, and other senior officials were present at the event.

--IANS

sc/dan

