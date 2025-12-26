Efforts on to get UNESCO heritage tag for Rakhigarhi, says Haryana CM

Rakhigarhi (Haryana), Dec 26 Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the Central government has allocated Rs 500 crore in the Union Budget to develop Rakhigarhi, the centuries old Harappan site, as efforts underway to include it in UNESCO World Heritage List.

Recognising the historical, cultural and tourism significance of Rakhigarhi, the state government is also taking continuous and concrete steps to secure its prominent place on both the national and international tourism map, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering at the second state-level Rakhigarhi Mahotsav held in Rakhigarhi, the sacred land of India’s ancient civilization, in Hisar district.

On this occasion, he announced all 13 demands presented by the Rakhigarhi Panchayat would be forwarded to the departments concerned for prompt action. Similarly, the five demands raised by the Rakhi Shahpur Panchayat would also be sent to the relevant departments for implementation.

The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs. 21 lakh each for Rakhigarhi and Rakhi Shahpur villages. He also inaugurated the Harappan Knowledge Centre. CM Saini said Rakhigarhi holds a unique identity as a historical heritage site.

“This is the land where thousands of years ago one of the world’s oldest civilizations, the Harappan civilization, flourished. Artifacts unearthed during excavations demonstrate that Rakhigarhi is a major industrial and commercial hub, featuring a well-planned city layout, advanced sanitation systems, and remarkable water management.”

He said this great centre of the Indus-Saraswati civilization sends a message to the world about how deep-rooted, scientific, and prosperous India’s heritage has been.

The fact that the most important centre of the world’s largest and most developed ancient urban civilization is located in Haryana is a matter of immense pride for the people of the state.

He said the government is committed to developing Rakhigarhi as an international tourism and research hub.

A world-class archaeological museum, a dedicated research institute, modern tourist facilities, and robust infrastructure being developed here. The objective is to provide visitors from India and abroad with a deep understanding of India’s ancient civilization and to offer an immersive experience of Haryana’s rich cultural heritage.

This initiative is also expected to generate new employment opportunities for local youth and give a significant boost to the regional economy.

