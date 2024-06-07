Efforts On to Install Raghav Chadha as Delhi CM in Place of Arrested Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reportedly facing internal discord, leading to speculations about a potential split within the party and replacing Arvind Kejriwal with Raghav Chadha as CM. The friction within the party has escalated amidst several key developments, such as the excise liquor policy case, the party's low performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, several AAP leaders being arrested in an alleged money laundering case, the Swati Maliwal assault case, and so on.

Raghav Chadha As Delhi CM?

All these rough surfaces for AAP may lead to a change in the driver's seat. Raghav Chadha, a prominent AAP leader, may be considered a potential candidate for the Chief Minister of Delhi. This is strongly predicted because the party is navigating through a difficult time marked by leadership challenges and legal issues one after another.

Chadha, who recently underwent eye surgery, took an unexpectedly long time to return to India, raising questions among party members and supporters. Notably, his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, returned to India after her film shoot before Chadha, further fueling speculation about his delayed return.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Adding to the party’s woes is the assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women. Maliwal lodged a formal police complaint against Bibhav Kumar on May 14, a day after the alleged assault took place. A day later, Bibhav Kumar lodged a counter-complaint with the police, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 19.

Arvind Kejriwal's Surrender

ED on Friday, June 7, filed its response on Arvind Kejriwal's regular bail plea and said the applicant (Kejriwal) is involved in the commission of grave economic offences. There is ample evidence on record to link the applicant to the commission of the offence of money laundering, and his release on bail would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the deep-rooted multi-layered conspiracy, the ED said.

On May 10, the top court had granted him interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy, however, ordered that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat. The bench had asked Kejriwal to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The ongoing situation with Kejriwal attempting to run the government from jail raises significant concerns among the general public and within his own party. This unusual circumstance could undermine public confidence in the government's ability to function effectively and create internal disputes among party colleagues.

Back in March, when the first plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister of Delhi was filed, the high court promptly dispatched it into the dustbin.

The court, while dismissing the plea moved by one Surjit Singh Yadav, a Delhi resident, said there was no scope for judicial interference on the subject. Dismissing the plea, Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan, said, "Is there any scope for judicial interference in this? We read today's newspaper. The Lieutenant Governor (VK Saxena) is examining the issue. It will go to the President. It belongs to a different wing. It may be very, very difficult, but that is a practical difficulty.”