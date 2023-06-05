Efforts undertaken to develop Ayodhya as world class religious tourism city: BJP MP Lallu Singh

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), [India], June 5 : BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh said on Sunday that efforts are being undertaken by the state as well as the central government to develop Ayodhya as a world religious tourism city.

Lallu Singh and Dhan Singh Rawat, a Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand government were speaking at a joint press conference on the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the Center. Both the BJP Ministers presented a report card of the development works undertaken by the BJP government in Ayodhya in the last nine years.

The central and state governments have approved projects worth Rs 57,136.21 crore to develop Ayodhya as a world class religious tourism city, the ministers said, adding that the central government has given approval of about Rs 48,716.94 crore for infrastructure development in Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency. In addition to this the Yogi government has approved projects worth Rs 8419.27 crore for the development of Ayodhya.

BJP MP Lallu Singh said that Ayodhya has made its own place in the world map and the government will soon give it its due recognition. Work is going on to make the city clean and to establish connectivity to and from the city including the Buddhist Circuit and the Gorakhpur eight lane highway, he said.

Beautification of Guptar Ghat, a recreational island and Surya Kund in Ayodhya is going on in war footing, Singh said. All religious places that lies in the way of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg will be developed and tenders have been floated to that effect, he said.

Tourist centers are being set up for the convenience of the devotees coming to Ayodhya, tin sheds will be built at various places along with hotels and dharamshalas, the BJP MP said adding that five lakh devotees are expected to come to Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram temple.

Lallu Singh also spoke about the possibilities of employment in Ayodhya. He said that tourism is the country's largest industry and tourist footfall is expected to rise, he said pointing out the immense potential in the tourism sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor