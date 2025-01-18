Efforts underway on integrated ticketing system for urban transport: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 18 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that efforts are underway to put in place an integrated ticketing system for urban transport in Mumbai.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream of bringing the public transport system to a single mobility platform, and efforts are underway to develop infrastructure in Mumbai towards this end. With this initiative, commuters will be able to avail public transport facilities by walking just 300 to 500 meters. This is an ambitious project to provide fast and convenient transport services from one end to the other," he said.

The integrated ticketing system in Mumbai was discussed in the presence of Chief Minister and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav at the meeting held on Saturday.

Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) CEO Pravin Singh Pardeshi, Secretary to the Chief Minister's Office Shrikar Pardeshi and officials of Central, Western Railway and Maha Mumbai Metro were present at the meeting.

The Maharashtra government is taking a major step towards implementing an integrated ticketing system for urban transport.

The initiative, led by the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), aims to streamline and simplify the ticketing process for various public transport services. The technical support of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform will be used for this.

Fadnavis said that local railway is the lifeline for Mumbai. The integrated service system will make connectivity faster and easier for passengers, and will increase revenue and increase the use of public services.

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to integrate this system with taxis and other services by increasing the use of technology.

“With this project, passengers will easily get all the transport facilities on a single platform. This will simplify transportation and save time for passengers, as well as remove bottlenecks in the transport system,” he remarked.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that currently 3,500 local services are operating in Mumbai. Railways will invest Rs 17,107 crore to start 300 more local services in the coming period.

He said that Rs 1.70 lakh crore has been invested in railway projects in Maharashtra saying that the Central and state governments are committed to the overall development of Mumbai.

