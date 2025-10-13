Efforts underway to help Maharashtra lead in industrial sector: Minister

Mumbai, Oct 13 Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant, on Monday, assured that the state government is ready to provide all the support to entrepreneurs in the the state to occupy the top position in the industrial sector.

He was speaking at the event to give away the "Maharashtra State Export Awards 2025" for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Minister Samant, who was accompanied by State Industry Secretary P Anbalagan, said that 12 new policies are being introduced to increase the state's export ratio by ten times.

"Policies like animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, Global Capability Centre (GCC), bamboo, leather, aerospace, electronics are being implemented in the state."

He expressed confidence that these policies will provide relief to the entrepreneurs in the state.

Minister Samant said that record investments have increased in Maharashtra through memoranda of understanding signed during foreign visits like Davos (Switzerland), Germany and Japan.

"A record MoUs worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore were signed in Davos in the first year, Rs 7 lakh crore in the second year and Rs 16 lakh crore in the third year. Maharashtra is the first state in the country with 80 per cent implementation of these MoUs," he noted.

He appealed to the entrepreneurs that while accepting the award, they are serving Maharashtra and the country so they should focus on how the people hailing from the state will get employment.

He said that the entrepreneurs in the gems and jewellery sector have done a commendable job of starting the first training centre in Ratnagiri for the upcoming project in Navi Mumbai and providing a minimum salary of Rs 40,000 to the youth of the state.

"After the establishment of an industry, the issue of law and order arises due to two reasons -- local employment and land acquisition. To solve this issue, entrepreneurs should take the initiative to solve the problems of the locals and the entrepreneur organisations should take the lead in this," the Minister added.

He said that entrepreneurs have made a huge contribution to the development of the state and 57,000 entrepreneurs have been created in the last three years under the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Scheme.

"Now that the 'red carpet' has been given to entrepreneurs in Maharashtra for expansion, major investments are being made only in the state," he added.

He expressed gratitude for the entrepreneurs providing employment to 1.5 lakh unemployed youth in the last two years.

Minister Samant also instructed the Industry department to organise workshops to guide entrepreneurs on how to benefit from the policies being formulated for industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor