Efforts underway to maintain harmony within MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra: State NCP chief

Mumbai, Dec 18 Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sunil Tatkare, on Thursday, emphasised the party's commitment to maintaining unity within the MahaYuti alliance ahead of the upcoming elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking after an internal review meeting, Tatkare clarified the party's stance on alliance negotiations and internal appointments.

He said that the primary goal is to ensure that the "harmony and understanding" within the MahaYuti remains intact.

He confirmed that discussions regarding the seat-sharing and coordination are ongoing at the state level.

"Our effort is to fight the upcoming elections as the MahaYuti alliance. Decisions regarding negotiations and the way forward are expected to be finalised by today or tomorrow," Tatkare informed reporters.

He held a series of review meetings on Thursday to assess the party's preparedness for the BMC elections and other civic bodies across the state.

During these sessions, he interacted with key party office-bearers to gauge the local sentiment.

He told about the late night meeting with NCP President Ajit Pawar and party's National Working President Praful Patel to discuss the BMC elections, formulation of the next steps for the alliance based on feedback from regional leaders and a follow-up meeting on Saturday to reach a "positive conclusion" and announce a final decision.

This is important as the filing of nominations will start from December 23.

When asked about recent remarks by the Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Amit Satam that NCP won't be part of MahaYuti alliance if the party's coordinator for BMC elections is former Minister Nawab Malik, Tatkare declined to comment directly.

However, he highlighted that high-level talks have already taken place with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

He also clarified the status of Nawab Malik, saying that Malik currently serves as the Chairman of the NCP's internal election management committee.

Tatkare reiterated that as the State NCP President, he oversees the Mumbai region and is working closely with the party's top leadership to ensure a unified front.

NCP is preparing for a solo fight if it fails to get place in the MahaYuti alliance during the upcoming BMC elections.

NCP is demanding at least 50 seats in MahaYuti alliance but if it does not materialise the party may contest 50 seats independently, sources from party's Mumbai unit said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor