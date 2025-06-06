Eid al-Adha 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police on High Alert For Tomorrow, Security Tightened Across Districts

In preparation for the celebration of Eid al-Adha, police across various districts of Uttar Pradesh have ramped up security measures to ensure a peaceful and harmonious festival. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned, with district-level leadership actively coordinating with local stakeholders to maintain law and order.

In Aligarh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mayank Pathak emphasized the city's heightened vigilance. "In view of Bakrid, the police have made strict security arrangements. Surveillance will be used to monitor criminals and mischievous elements. The police are fully prepared to ensure that harmony is maintained in the city," he said, underlining the commitment to communal peace.

In Firozabad, police have issued a district-wide alert. Personnel have been deployed at Eidgahs and in identified sensitive areas to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a traditional and peaceful manner. Authorities reiterated their call for public cooperation, stressing the importance of upholding law and order throughout the district. Meanwhile, in Meerut, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada highlighted the proactive steps taken in the lead-up to Eid. "Ahead of Eid, meetings have been held at both district and police station levels with all concerned parties, including members of the peace committees. The police have also coordinated with other departments, especially municipal bodies, to ensure cleanliness and proper arrangements are in place," he stated.

Across the state, police forces are on high alert, with additional deployments, patrolling, and surveillance planned to prevent any untoward incidents. Local administrations are also appealing to residents to celebrate the occasion responsibly and report any suspicious activity. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is a significant Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe. This year, the festival will be observed on June 6 in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and several other countries, while in India, it will be celebrated on June 7.