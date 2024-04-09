Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday in UP as moon not sighted

Lucknow, April 9 Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in UP on Thursday as the moon was not sighted on Tuesday, the Markazi Chand Committee said.

According to a statement issued by the Committee in Lucknow, the moon was not sighted on Tuesday and hence, the 30th Roza will be observed on Wednesday and Eid will be celebrated on Thursday.

The Eid namaaz will be offered at 10 a.m on Thursday.

