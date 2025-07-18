Eight Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured as truck hits car in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, July 18 At least eight Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Friday when a car was hit by a truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

“The accident occurred when a speeding truck broke through a barricade at Battal Ballian area of Udhampur and hit a car carrying Yatris to the Pahalgam base camp. CISF personnel were deployed at the barricade when the truck, after hitting the car, jumped the divider and crashed into the wall of a house. The car was part of the 16th batch of 7,908 pilgrims, who left Jammu for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal early this morning," officials said.

The eight injured Yatris were shifted to the hospital, and their condition is stated to be stable. The other three occupants of the car sustained superficial injuries.

“Police have registered a case, and further investigation is going on. The truck has been seized,” police said.

Earlier, on July 13, nine pilgrims sustained injuries after three buses collided with each other on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Khudwani crossing in Kulgam district. The accident occurred when the driver of one of the buses lost control and rammed into two other vehicles.

Meanwhile, after a day’s suspension from Jammu to the Valley, the Yatra was resumed on Friday. So far, over 2.52 lakh pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra.

Officials said the figure is likely to cross the 3.50 lakh number this year.

The Yatra started on July 3 and will end formally on August 9 when the 'Chhari Mubarak (Lord Shiva’s Mace)' will reach the cave shrine.

The cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Pilgrims approach the holy cave shrine either from the traditional longer Pahalgam route in Anantnag district or through the shorter Baltal road in Ganderbal district.

Due to security reasons, no helicopter services are available to the Yatris this year.

