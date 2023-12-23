Eight Assam BDOs suspended for unlawfully withdrawing govt funds

Guwahati, Dec 23 At least eight block development officers (BDOs) in Assam have been suspended by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the state government for unlawfully withdrawing funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), officials said on Saturday.

Consequently, departmental procedures were initiated against the government officers.

All of the BDOs were accused in the Assam Governor's Order of withdrawing government funds sanctioned against contractual staff compensation under MGNREGA without first receiving the necessary financial approval from the relevant authority.

“The unauthorized withdrawal of government fund is gross violation of financial rules and insubordination to the authority which amounts to violation of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965,” an official order read.

The directive also forbade any official from leaving the headquarters without first obtaining authorization from the appropriate authority.

