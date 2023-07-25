Eight booked in Lucknow for stoning stray dog

Lucknow, July 25 Eight persons have been booked in Lucknow for mercilessly hitting a stray dog with bricks and stones.

After locals near Pakri Pul in the city's Ashiana area raised an alarm, the accused loaded the stray dog in a two-wheeler and fled the scene, said Ankit Rawat, who lodged an FIR in Aashiana police station on Monday.

According to Rawat, he heard the voice of a dog whining when he got back to his house with his German Shepherd dog around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night.

When he went out, he saw that 5-6 persons were beating the stray dog mercilessly.

When he tried to stop them, they threatened him with dire consequences.

“Since I was alone, I filmed them on camera and called 112 to save the dog,” said Rawat.

Rawat lodged an FIR against Munna Rajput, Mohit Rajput, Karan Pandit, Sunny, Suraj, Ajay, Vishal and Harsh. ACP, Cantonment, Abhinav Kumar said,

“An FIR has been registered and we are tracing the accused.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor