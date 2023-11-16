Eight buildings gutted in major fire in J&K’s Doda

Jammu, Nov 16 Eight buildings were gutted in a massive fire on Thursday in J&K’s Doda district.

Officials said that the buildings were gutted in a fire incident in Bhaderwah town of Doda district in early morning.

“Eight buildings were gutted in a fire incident in Chinnote locality of Bhaderwah town today. The fire started at around 4.45 a.m. today.

“Six residential houses, a guest house and a food point were completely destroyed in the blaze.

“Electric short circuit appears to have been the cause of the fire. There was no loss of life in this incident,” officials said.

