Eight-day Non-Hindi Speaking Neo Hindi Writer’s Workshop conducted in Bengaluru

The media has evolved as a weapon to protect our democratic system. Despite the launching of electronic media, i.e., television and radio along with social or modern media including internet-based news leading in the 21st century for a large segment of our society print media is still considered a significant and noteworthy medium for spreading authentic news. As an important source of communication and acts as a mirror of society, people expect media to work ethically against corruption, bureaucracy, racism or caste bias, and gender inequality, among others. But owing to commercialization and various factors including political pressure media is not playing its role so candidly or fairly.” This was stated by the journalist writer Anubha Jain while addressing the audience as the keynote speaker in one of the sessions of Journalism at the eight-day non-Hindi speaking Neo Hindi Writer’s Workshop organized by the Central Hindi Directorate, Ministry of Education, New Delhi and Hindi Department of Saint Joseph’s College of Commerce (Autonomous) at Saint Joseph’s College of Commerce in Bengaluru.

It is pertinent to mention that to promote budding writers the workshop is being conducted in the background of the golden jubilee occasion of the Saint Joseph’s College of Commerce. Experts from the fields of poetry, one-act play, drama, Journalism, and Children’s Literature are participating in the workshop and discussing in-depth about their subjects. Journalist Anubha further stated that as a guard, the media shields public interest creates awareness, bridges the communication gap globally, and also fights against injustice or any sort of offense spreading in society. Jessica Lal murder case, the Nirbhaya movement led to amendments in rape laws, the #MeToo movement in 2018, the sensitive issue of 'Triple Talaq' in India, the Murder of Naina Sahni Sharma or the famous tandoor murder case, and Vadodra's best bakery case are a few success stories or cases that are highlighted in the public interest by media and we saw its far-reaching impact on society in a positive manner, she added. Started on April 28th, 2022, the chief guest of the workshop’s inaugural session was Dr. Shailesh Bidaliya, Director, Central Hindi Directorate. The workshop’s coordinator and organizer Dr. Antony Oliver felicitated the guest speakers with a citation, certificate, and stole. Saint Joseph’s College of Commerce golden jubilee program organizer Vinay Kambipura, Dr. Mukta, and Vice-Principal of the College Dr. D.Raja Jebasingh appreciated the efforts of the Hindi department for conducting such a workshop to encourage Hindi literature writers. In the workshop, College’s Vice-Principal Sneha S.Rai, Hindi Department’s Dr. Fariyal Shaikh, Dr. Susmita, and Director Hindi Department from Saint Joseph’s Evening College Dr. Ravindran were also present. In the end, the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Fariyal Shaikh.