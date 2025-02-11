Eight devotees from Hyderabad killed in accident while returning from Maha Kumbh

Hyderabad, Feb 11 Eight devotees from Hyderabad, who were returning home from Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, were killed in a road accident on Tuesday.

A minibus in which the devotees were traveling was hit by a truck near Sihora in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports reaching here, seven devotees died on the spot while another person succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

One person was injured in the accident, which reportedly occurred when the truck laden with cement bags was coming in the wrong route.

Due to the registration number of the minibus, it was initially believed that the devotees were from Andhra Pradesh. Later, the inquiry by local authorities revealed that they were from the Nacharam area of Hyderabad.

Six of the deceased were identified as Naveen, Balakrishna, Santosh, Srikanth, Ravi and Anand. They were all returning from Prayagraj after attending the Kumbh Mela.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed deep shock over the death of eight persons in the accident.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, he alerted the authorities after receiving information about the road accident in which devotees from the Nacharam area of Hyderabad were killed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements to provide better medical treatment to the injured and also take required relief measures.

Rangareddy District Collector spoke to the family members of the deceased to discuss the arrangements to bring the bodies home.

Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the tragic accident near Sihora on National Highway 30, which claimed the lives of Telugu-speaking individuals returning from Prayagraj.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the government to extend immediate assistance and support to the injured and affected families.

