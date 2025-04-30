Eight devotees killed in wall collapse at Simhachalam temple in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, April 30 At least eight devotees were killed and four others injured in a wall collapse during an annual festival at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The incident occurred due to heavy rain in Simhachalam past midnight. A wall collapsed on devotees who were queued up to buy tickets for darshan during Chandanotsavam, the annual festival scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation with the help of police and other departments.

Officials said seven bodies were pulled out of the debris and shifted to King George Hospital. The deceased include five men and three women. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Visakhapatnam district Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi were supervising the rescue operations.

The incident occurred hours before the beginning of the temple’s annual festival, Chandanotsavam. According to officials, devotees who were lined up to buy Rs 300 tickets were killed or injured in the wall collapse.

More than two lakh devotees were expected for ‘Nijaroopa darshanam’ as the thick sandalwood covering on the idol will be removed. The rituals were to begin in the early hours of the day.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief over the tragedy. He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

The Chief Minister spoke to the District Collector and SP about the situation there. He directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured. The Chief Minister was reviewing the situation from time to time.

Endowments Minister Anam Ram Narayan Reddy has also expressed shock over the incident. He said immediately after learning about the wall collapse, he directed officials to launch a rescue operation.

The minister said NDRF personnel and ambulances were pressed into service for the rescue operation. The Home Minister rushed to the spot and was supervising the relief and rescue operation.

The endowments minister ordered an inquiry into the incident. He said necessary measures would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such an incident.

The minister said the government would extend all help to the families of the victims.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic deaths of devotees.

Calling it a heartbreaking incident, he said it was extremely painful that devotees who had come to witness the divine form of the Lord had to lose their lives in such a tragic manner.

Jagan urged the government to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident. He also appealed to the authorities to extend all necessary support and assistance to the families of the deceased.

