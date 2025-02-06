Eight en route to Mahakumbh killed in accident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Jaipur, Feb 6 A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Dudu claimed eight lives and left six others injured as a Roadways bus lost control due to a tyre burst and collided with a car which was coming from the other side, an official said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Thursday in Mokhampura on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway when a bus jumped off the divider after losing control due to tyre burst and crashed into the car coming from the opposite side.

According to SP Anand Kumar Sharma, the roadways bus from Jodhpur depot was en route from Jaipur to Ajmer, while an Eco car was traveling in the opposite direction from Ajmer to Jaipur.

Suddenly, a front tyre of the bus burst, causing the driver to lose control. The bus veered off the course, jumped the divider, and crashed into the oncoming car. The impact was devastating -- the Eco car was completely crushed, killing all eight occupants on the spot. The deceased, all from Bhilwara, were traveling from to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the Mahakumbh.

Former Sarpanch of Badliyas village, Prakash Regar, stated that the group of friends had left for Prayagraj at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday and were scheduled to return in three days.

Family members were to be informed of the tragedy. Some villagers, along with relatives, have already left for Jaipur to collect the bodies.

The remains are expected to reach Bhilwara by Friday afternoon.

Prakash Regar stated that five of the victims belonged to his village, and their families are demanding Rs 21 lakh compensation and a government job before performing the last rites.

Locals described the horrific scene, stating that the Jodhpur depot bus was traveling from Jaipur when its front tyre burst.

The bus then crossed the divider and collided with the car. Rescue efforts were difficult, as bodies were trapped inside the wreckage. The police were informed immediately after the crash.

Meanwhile, Governor Haribhau Bagde has expressed deep condolences on the horrific road accident in Mokhampura area on Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

He has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss.

He has also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

