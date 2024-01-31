Eight-foot-long crocodile rescued in Firozabad

Agra, Jan 31 In a collaborative effort, the Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department successfully rescued an eight-foot-long mugger crocodile from Udesar Gajadhar Singh village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Working seamlessly with the forest officials, the NGO’s Rapid Response Unit ensured the safe rescue and relocation of the reptile.

The rescue mission was carried out after villagers reported the sighting of a mugger crocodile and promptly contacted the Forest Department. Recognising the urgency, the Forest Department reached out to Wildlife SOS, which immediately dispatched a team.

Carefully employing a trap cage, the Rapid Response Unit captured the crocodile, which was found in a field. Following a careful extraction, the crocodile underwent a thorough on-site medical examination to assess its health. Once deemed fit, the reptile was released back into its natural habitat.

Ashish Kumar, Range Forest Officer, Jasrana, said, "This rescue underscores the importance of swift action in wildlife emergencies. The well-coordinated efforts of the Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department highlights the effectiveness of collaborative initiatives in aiding distressed wildlife."

Kartick Satyanarayan, Wildlife SOS' Co-founder and CEO, pointed out, "Wildlife SOS actively engages in diverse awareness programs and educating communities about the significance of peacefully coexisting with wildlife. The successful crocodile rescue shows the growing awareness and the increasing importance of such initiatives among the locals and resident villagers."

Baiju Raj MV, Director of Conservation Projects at Wildlife SOS, said, "The rescue operation sheds light on the value of proactive intervention in mitigating human-crocodile conflicts.

The mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) or marsh crocodile is a species native to India, Sri Lanka, Burma, Pakistan and some parts of Iran. It is primarily found in freshwater environments such as rivers, lakes, hill streams, village ponds, and human-made reservoirs.

The mugger crocodile is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

