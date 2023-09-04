Eight girls rescued from brothel in Bihar

Patna, Sep 4 Police in Bihar's Arwal rescued eight girls from a brothel in the district.

Arwal SP Mohammad Quasim claimed that he had been receiving information about immoral activities in the Janakpur

Dham region for some time.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted on Sunday night and the eight girls who belong to different states, were rescued.

“We have also arrested four youths in drunken state from the area. They were involved in immoral activities. They were booked under relevant sections of liquor prohibition act and relevant IPC sections related to prostitution,” Quasim said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor