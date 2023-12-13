Eight injured in road accident in Bihar's Bagaha

Patna, Dec 13 Eight people in a SUV were injured when their vehicle met with an accident in Bagaha sub division of Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday, police said.

The SUV was travelling at high speed when it crashed with a tractor laden with sugar cane at Court Mai village on NH 727 between Chautarwa and Bahuawa block.

The victims sustained serious injuries and admitted in sub divisional hospital Bagaha. One of the victims was also referred to GMCH Bettiah for better treatment.

