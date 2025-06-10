Eight Jaipur friends on picnic in Rajasthan's Tonk drown in Banas River

Jaipur, June 10 A picnic trip turned tragic in Rajasthan's Tonk when eight friends lost their lives in the Banas River near Kachcha Bandh on Tuesday afternoon.

The group from Jaipur had gone to the river for a picnic when the incident occurred.

According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan, a total of 11 young men entered the river, of which eight drowned, while three were rescued by local residents.

Rescue teams and police personnel quickly reached the scene after receiving the alert.

SP Sangwan said that the victims were all friends aged between 25 to 35 years, and had come from Hasanpura, Ghatgate, Ramganj, and Panipech areas of Jaipur.

Initial investigations revealed that a few members of the group went into the river to bathe, but began to drown. In a desperate attempt to save them, the others also entered the water and became victims of the tragedy.

Victims included Naushad (35), Qasim and Farhan from Hasanpura; Rizwan (26) and Ballu from Ghatgate; Nawab Khan (28) and Sajid (20) from Panipech Kachhi Basti; and Naveed (30) from Ramganj Bazar.

Survivors who were rescued included Shahrukh (30), Salman (26) and Sameer (32), all residents from Ghatgate.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Saadat Hospital, and the families of the victims have left Jaipur for Tonk after receiving the tragic news.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said the death of the youths due to drowning in the Banas River was unfortunate. "My deepest condolences are with the bereaved parents and relatives. The administration and the government should ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of the deceased and patience and strength to the family members in this difficult time. Om Shanti," he said.

This is the third drowning incident in Rajasthan within three days, taking the total death toll to 14.

On Sunday, two sisters and their brother drowned in the Som River while searching for a lost buffalo.

On Monday in Banswara, a mother, daughter, and nephew drowned in the backwaters of the Mahi Dam. The mother jumped in to save the children, but all three perished. And now on Tuesday, eight Jaipur youths have drowned in the Banas River during a picnic, taking the toll due to drowning to 14 in the last three days.

