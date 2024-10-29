Eight killed, 40 injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 29 Eight people were killed and 40 others injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

While five people lost their lives, over 30 were injured when a bus rammed into a culvert in the Laxmangarh area of Sikar district.

Meanwhile, three other people lost their lives when their minibus rammed into a parked bus in the Pachpadra area of Balotra.

In the first accident in Sikar, the injured were rushed to Laxmangarh and Sikar hospitals for treatment.

Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident.

Police officials said that the accident took place near the culvert in Laxmangarh at around 2 p.m. when a private bus coming from Salasar to Laxmangarh collided with the culvert.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus rammed into the culvert and the driver's side was smashed. There was chaos in the bus after the collision.

Soon after, a crowd gathered and the injured were rushed to nearby Laxmangarh government hospital as well as to Sikar hospital.

On receiving the information, Sikar District Collector Mukul Sharma, SP Bhawan Bhushan Yadav, City DSP (IPS) Shaheen C and ADM Ratan Kumar reached the spot.

An investigation was underway.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives in the accident and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He directed the authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He prayed for peace to the departed souls and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, three people lost their lives in another accident which was reported in the Padhpadra area of Balotra at 9.30 a.m.

The incident occurred when a minibus rammed into a private bus parked on Jodhpur-Barmer National Highway-25.

At least 14 people were also injured in the incident, of which four have been referred to Jodhpur.

The front part of the minibus was badly crushed. The injured were being treated while further investigations are underway.

