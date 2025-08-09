Eight killed in rain-triggered wall collapse in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 Eight people, including women and children, were killed in a wall collapse triggered by incessant rain in South East Delhi’s Jaitpur area, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in a slum in the Hari Nagar area in the morning, the police added.

The victims were identified as Muttu Ali (45), Rabibul (30), Shabibul (30), Rubina (25), Dolly (25), Hashibul, Rukhsana (6), and Hasina (7).

The police said the victims were trapped after a wall near a temple collapsed with a loud noise, apparently because the weak structure could not bear the weight of the rain-drenched roof and walls.

Soon after the collapse, area residents rushed to help and assisted rescuers in shifting them to the hospital, the police said, adding that the victims died on the way.

The slum, home to scrap dealers, was evacuated soon after the incident to avoid any similar collapse, the police said.

Meanwhile, the overnight and morning downpour severely disrupted normal life across Delhi-NCR, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Connaught Place.

The waterlogging and rush due to the festival of Rakhi resulted in traffic congestion and delays on major roads.

The rain not only caused chaos on the ground but also in the skies. According to Flightradar data, more than 130 flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed on Saturday morning.

In response to the weather-induced disruption, airlines issued travel advisories. IndiGo and SpiceJet took to X to warn passengers about the heavy rain and urged them to allow extra travel time and check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Air India also issued a cautionary message on X: “Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.” It advised travellers to plan their trips by keeping in mind the delays anticipated due to traffic congestion in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a rain alert for Delhi, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the national Capital. The department also issued key safety guidelines for citizens amid deteriorating weather conditions.

"Today, the skies turn moody, moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected, accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) across parts of the city. This isn’t just a forecast, it’s a gentle reminder to care for one another. Drive cautiously — roads may be slippery. Secure loose items on balconies and rooftops. Avoid sheltering under trees during lightning. Stay tuned to IMD official weather updates," the IMD posted on X.

