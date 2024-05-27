Eight killed in two road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, May 27 Eight people have been killed in two separate accidents in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, police said.

A car overturned after hitting a road divider in Tirupati district, killing four persons and injuring two others.

The accident occurred on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway near M. Kongaravaripalli in Chandragiri mandal early Monday morning.

The car was on its way to Vellore from Nellore. The deceased are identified as Seshaiah, his wife Jayanti, their relative Padmamma and car's driver Sameer. They were all residents of Nellore district.

Four persons died and another was injured in a separate accident in Krishna district. According to police a car rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction after hitting the divider. The accident occurred in Bapulapadu mandal on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway.

The car was heading towards Tamil Nadu from Kovuru. The deceased are identified as Swaminathan (35), Gopi (31), Radha Priya (14) and Rakesh (12). The injured was admitted to Vijayawada government hospital.

In yet another accident in Tirupati district, two persons escaped with minor injuries when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after it overturned due to a collision against the divider. The car caught fire after rolling on the other side of the road. Both the occupants came out before the entire vehicle was engulfed by the flames. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

