Eight local parties in north Bengal unite for separate statehood

Kolkata, Oct 17 Eight local parties in north Bengal have joined hands over their demand for a separate statehood in the region.

The parties have floated an umbrella organisation named, “United Front of Separate State”, under which the first conference was organised in Siliguri on Monday evening that continued late into the night.

The eight parties are Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Kamtapur Progress Party, Kamtapur People’s Party (United). Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, Jay Bisrsha Munda Ulgalan, SC-ST-OBC Movement Manch, Bhumiputra United Party and Akhil Bharatiya Rajbanshi Samaj.

The core committee of the new umbrella front comprises a representive from each of these parties.

After the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, the umbrella organisation will organise a mega rally in Siliguri, during which they will put forth their demand.

In due course, it has plans to organise similar rallies in Kolkata and New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung said that it was time for a united movement for a bigger cause since the entire north Bengal has remained deprived for long.

“We will be taking up the matter both with the Union and state governments,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership has alleged that the new united front is receiving clandestine backing from BJP.

It also claimed that several elected legislators of the saffron party have in the past, voiced their backing for a separate statehood in the region.

The BJP has not commented on the development yet.

