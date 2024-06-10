Eight ministers from Bihar in PM Modi's third government

Patna, June 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third government has eight members from Bihar, including Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas President Chirag Paswan and senior JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

While Paswan has been made Minister for Food Processing Industries, Lalan Singh has been given the charge of Panchayati Raj as well as Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairying.

HAM-S chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has been made Minister for MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), and BJP's Giriraj Singh retains his Cabinet post as the new Textile Minister.

Of the Ministers of State, JD-U's Ram Nath Thakur has been made Minister of State in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, while BJP's Nityanand Rai was given the post of MoS, Home again. Satish Chandra Dubey has been made Minister of State for Coal and Mines, and Raj Bhushan Chaudhary is the Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry.

