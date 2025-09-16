Eight MLAs take oath as ministers in Meghalaya cabinet

Shillong, Sep 16 Eight Meghalaya legislators were sworn in as ministers by Governor C.H. Vijayashankar in the coalition government headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Shillong, on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sangma extended his greetings to the newly inducted eight ministers.

In his message on X, the Chief Minister congratulated T.D. Shira, Metbah Lyngdoh, Lahkmen Rymbui, Wailadmiki Shylla, Methodius Dkhar, Shanbor Shullai, Brening Sangma and Sostheness Sohtun on taking oath as cabinet ministers.

Sangma wished the new ministers success in their responsibilities and expressed confidence that they would work with commitment for the people of Meghalaya and contribute to the state’s growth and development.

As many as eight sitting ministers resigned from the cabinet to make way for new faces. From the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), four ministers – Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Comingone Ymbon – were dropped. Their replacements are Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Resubelpara MLA and former Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Passah, and Dalu MLA Brening A. Sangma.

In the United Democratic Party (UDP), senior leaders Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla stepped down, and they were replaced by party president and Mairang MLA Metbah Lyngdoh and Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui.

In the BJP, Alexander L. Hek made way for South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai, while the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) minister Shakliar Warjri was replaced by Mawshynrut MLA Methodius Dkhar.

The reshuffle has triggered intense political buzz, with many insiders admitting surprise at the names being dropped. Observers noted that the NPP’s strategy of accommodating every ally to build a strong Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) may have backfired, as the Chief Minister now faces pressure to balance party interests, district representation, and seniority.

The move will also alter demographic representation in the cabinet. With Ampareen Lyngdoh’s exit, the council of ministers will have no women members. Kyrmen Shylla’s removal will leave East Jaintia Hills without representation, as the UDP’s berth has gone to Lahkmen Rymbui from West Jaintia Hills.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor