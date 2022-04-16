Eight-month-old baby dies in traffic snarl caused by victory processions of Minister

An 8-month-old infant reportedly died in Kalyandurg after being stopped by police in a traffic snarl during the victory processions of Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan.

The family alleged that the baby died while she was being taken to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw in Kalyandurg and was stopped by the police to allow the Women and Child Welfare Minister's victory convoy first though the police officials denied the allegations.

"The Minister's victory procession and the auto in which the girl was being taken was 3.5 km away and also the victory procession started at 5:45 pm, whereas the girl was declared dead at 7:18 pm by the doctor. The police officials had immediately guided the family to an alternative route without any obstructions, the police are investigating from various angles" informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Ananthapur, Fakeerappa Kaginelli.

Later, the family members of the deceased baby girl staged a protest and demanded justice in the matter.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor