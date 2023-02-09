Eight projects under NICDIT sanctioned and approved by government

Eight projects under National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), including Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary in Haryana under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) have been sanctioned and approved by the Union government, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash said on Wednesday.

Out of eight Projects for four projects, namely, Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, Shendra Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra, Integrated Industrial Township in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Integrated Industrial Township - Vikram Udyogpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Parkash said in reply to a parliamentary question.

"The land allotment has started to industries and other users through the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) formed with respective state governments. A Total of 229 plots measuring nearly 1,601 acres have been allotted to companies with an investment of more than Rs. 18,691 crore in these four greenfield smart industrial regions, nodes and areas. Besides, approx. 4,900 acres of developed land parcels are available for immediate allotment across multiple uses," the minister further said.

Taking about the Tumakuru Node in Karnataka under Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), the minister said that an EPC contractor for the construction of trunk infrastructure has been appointed.

"Detailed master planning and preliminary engineering activities for an area of 1,736 acres as an activation area have been completed. Environment Clearance has been obtained. The state government has transferred 1668.30-acre land to the SPV of the project," he also added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on February 6 this year.

On Krishnapatnam Node in Andhra Pradesh under CBIC, the minister said that the Detailed Master Planning and Preliminary Design and Engineering of the total project area of 12,798 Acre has been completed, out of which an area of 2,500 Acres has been identified as Phase-1 area.

"The state government has transferred 2139.15 acres to the project SPV. Environment clearance has also been obtained," he added.

