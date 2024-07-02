Eight protesting girl students in Tripura allege assault by school management body members

Agartala, July 2 At least eight girl students protesting against the transfer of a school teacher in the North Tripura district were hospitalised on Tuesday after a few members of the school management committee (SMC) reportedly assaulted them, students and guardians said.

Guardians of the students alleged that the SMC members involved in the incident were local BJP leaders, even though the ruling party has distanced itself saying that it doesn't have any information of the incident.

Protesting girl students, however, claimed 15 of them were injured after the SMC members assaulted them.

BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that his party didn't have any information about the incident.

"If there was any such incident where anyone assaulted the girl students, they should go to the police. Police would take appropriate actions as per law, irrespective of party affiliation," he told the media.

According to the guardians, teacher Brajalal Nath joined the government-run Jiban Tripura Higher Secondary School in the North Tripura district just three months back and recently transferred to another school as he objected to some “unauthorised” activities on the premises of the school.

Students started protests on Monday against his transfer as the students found his lessons very helpful for them. Nath was learnt to conduct online remedial classes apart from other student-friendly initiatives that made him popular among the school children.

The aggrieved students blocked the Dharmanagar-Kailashahar highway demanding the teacher's transfer be cancelled. Though the students’ protest began on Monday, it intensified as they locked the school's main gate while also blocking the adjoining main road. Police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

In the meantime, a group of local people and SMC members intervened, asking the students to withdraw the road blockade.

Later, eight girls were taken to the Dharmanagar District Hospital after they were rescued from the spot by fire and emergency service personnel. Guardians and the students named some people, who they said were members of the SMC and alleged that they tried to intimidate the students, verbally abused them, and even physically assaulted them.

