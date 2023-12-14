Eight suspended for security breach in Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 14 As many as eight Parliament staff has been suspended over the security breach that took place on December 13, sources said on Thursday.

According to Parliament sources, the eight staff members were suspended in the wake of massive security lapse on Wednesday when two men jumped from the visitor’s gallery in the Lok Sabha and also sprayed yellow colour smoke.

The eight personnel were suspended after the lapses were identified at multiple levels.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered an enquiry of Parliament security breach under DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh with members from other security agencies and experts.

In a series of posts, the MHA said, "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts."

The MHA said that the Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action.

The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest, the Ministry added.

The Enquiry was ordered after the Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a security review of Parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor