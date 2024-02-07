Eight trapped under collapsed building debris in TN's Udhagamandalam

Chennai, Feb 7 Fifteen construction workers were trapped inside a collapsed structure debris in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, of whom seven were rescued, said officials.

Rescue operation was on to save the remaining eight workers.

Local people along with Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services were at the scene which is situated at Gandhi Nagar, Love Dale in Udhagamandalam.

Construction workers at the site told media persons that they were building a retaining wall below an overhanging cliff which towered around 25 feet above the construction site.

According to rescue operators, an abandoned public toilet structure on the cliff is said to have collapsed on top of the workers, along with a portion of the cliff.

The rescue operations were ongoing at the site of the accident with earth movers and cranes pressed into service to save the remaining workers, includnig women, trapped inside.

