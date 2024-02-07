"Ek baat khushi ki rahi...": PM Modi Mocks Mallikarjun Kharge's Blessings for NDA's 400 Seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp rebuttal to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during his response to the President's Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha today. PM Modi's speech took aim at Kharge's remarks and highlighted the absence of two prominent figures from the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, suggesting their lack of presence granted Kharge the "freedom of speech."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone (Mallikarjun Kharge) jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai...aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par..." pic.twitter.com/LuMgiQ0QmO — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

In a jibe directed at Kharge, PM Modi remarked, "Ek baat khushi ki rahi, unhone (Mallikarjun Kharge) jo 400 seat NDA ke liye aashirwad diya hai, aapke aashirwad mere sar aankhon par.

Furthermore, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards Kharge for his remarks, acknowledging that he listened to Kharge's words with great concentration. He humorously credited Kharge for providing the entertainment typically missed in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wish during his address to the upper house of Parliament, stating that he hopes the Congress secures a minimum of 40 seats in West Bengal. He said, "I pray that Congress gets at least 40 seats, even though some in West Bengal claim they cannot.

This statement followed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent challenge to the Congress, where she urged them to confront the BJP in the Hindi heartland states. She also expressed skepticism about the grand-old party's ability to secure "even 40 seats" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

