‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’: Odisha achieves historic plantation feat with 1.5 crore saplings

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birth anniversary, Odisha achieved a historical feat by successfully planting around 1.5 crore saplings in just 12 hours under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – 2.0’ initiative on Wednesday.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, in an official statement, termed this feat a historic and unprecedented achievement that has captured the world’s attention.

“Odisha has demonstrated that when united by purpose, its citizens can surpass even the loftiest dreams. From building the iconic Konark Sun Temple to now setting a world record in environmental activism, the people of Odisha have once again proven their extraordinary potential. September 17, 2025, will be remembered not only in India’s history but also as a global milestone - where a simple act of planting saplings blossomed into a magnificent movement of hope and harmony,” reads the statement.

This monumental event was carried out under the banner of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – 2.0’ campaign, commemorating the 75th birthday of PM Modi.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had called upon the people to plant 75 lakh saplings between sunrise and sunset. The response was overwhelming, with around one and a half crore saplings planted in just half a day, far surpassing the target.

Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia expressed heartfelt gratitude and noted that Odisha is steadily turning pledges into flourishing forests, hope into shade, and activism into enduring life.

To put Odisha’s achievement into perspective, previous records were held by Madhya Pradesh with 11 lakh saplings planted in one day and Assam with 9.26 lakh saplings.

Odisha’s incredible accomplishment far surpasses these, setting a new humanitarian record that will inspire generations to come. While the numbers are impressive, Minister Singkhuntia emphasised that the larger vision matters most -- building a cleaner, greener, more beautiful, prosperous, and self-reliant Odisha for future generations.

In a remarkable display of environmental commitment, a total of 1,49,11,339 seedlings have been planted across 30 districts by 4.30 p.m. This massive effort spans 71,924 plantation sites, highlighting a significant drive towards afforestation and ecological restoration in the state.

Sundergarh district leads the plantation drive with an impressive 14,21,618 seedlings planted. Following closely, Koraput secured the second position with 11,01,624 seedlings, while Keonjhar stands third with 10,42,927 seedlings. The fourth and fifth places go to Mayurbhanj and Kalahandi districts, which have planted 9,17,659 and 7,67,510 seedlings, respectively. At the bottom of the list, Deogarh recorded the least plantation with 1,31,885 seedlings by 4:30 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor