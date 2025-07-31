'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign: Odisha to plant 75 lakh saplings on PM Modi's 75th birthday

Bhubaneswar, July 31 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a massive tree plantation drive to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Under the second phase of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, a record 75 lakh (7.5 million) trees will be planted across the state in a single day as a tribute from the people of Odisha to the Prime Minister.

While chairing a preparatory meeting regarding the massive plantation drive at Lok Seva Bhawan here, CM Majhi said that the plantation drive will be Odisha’s gift to the Prime Minister, whose contributions to the country and to Odisha have been immense.

“This ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign has transformed into a mass movement. Last year, Odisha surpassed its target under this programme by planting 6.72 crore (67.2 million) trees, securing the fourth position nationwide. This year, the goal is to plant 7.5 crore (75 million) trees, and the Chief Minister announced that 75 lakh (7.5 million) trees will be planted in a single day, which he said would be a record,” said CM Majhi.

It is pertinent here to mention that the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was launched by PM Modi last year.

The Odisha government targets to plant 7.5 crore saplings across the state this year during the campaign’s second edition, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’, currently underway from June 5 to September 30, 2025.

Last year, Odisha exceeded its target by planting 6.72 crore saplings, securing the fourth position nationally.

CM Majhi emphasised the importance of post-plantation care and protection of the trees and said the initiative will include extensive participation from multiple departments such as Forest, Agriculture, and Farmers Empowerment.

He called for the active involvement of PSUs, NGOs, youth associations, voluntary organizations, Panchayati Raj institutions, schools, colleges, and women’s self-help groups.

The Chief Minister directed the Information and Public Relations Department to carry out a wide-reaching and impactful publicity campaign, stating that Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam must not remain just an event but grow into a mass movement for environmental protection.

“Planting a tree is not enough. Every government employee and citizen must take responsibility for nurturing and protecting them,” the CM added.

He suggested that tree plantation activities should focus on group forests, village forest, roadside areas, and personal land, recommending species like Neem, Karanja, Tamarind, Arjun, Harida, Bahada, Jackfruit, Palm, Fig, Krushnachuda, Pipal, Ashok, Jamun, Kadamba, Amla, and others.

Plantation data and photos will be uploaded to the “Meri Life” portal for monitoring.

Panchayat officers will be tasked with local implementation and supervision. The CM also proposed awards at both individual and group levels for outstanding participation. He stressed that saplings suitable for local climate should be distributed accordingly.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor