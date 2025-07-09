Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: CM Yogi launches UP plantation drive from Ayodhya

Ayodhya, July 9 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a state-wide plantation drive from Ayodhya, marking the occasion by planting a sapling and taking a selfie with it.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Forest Minister Arun Saxena were also present on the occasion.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said that over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh had been actively contributing to the cause of environmental conservation.

“Today, as part of that campaign, I feel privileged to launch the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative from the sacred land of Ayodhya Dham. I congratulate the thousands of people from various organisations who are present here despite the inclement weather,” he said.

Emphasising the cultural and spiritual importance of the campaign, Yogi said, “We have a Vedic proclamation -- Mata Bhumi Putro Aham Prithivya -- the Earth is our mother, and we are her sons. It is the duty of a son to serve and protect his mother from any harm. One who fulfills this duty is truly a good son.”

Highlighting the scale of the state’s afforestation efforts, he said, “This year, we are set to plant 52 crore saplings across the state, thanks to coordinated efforts by the Forest Department, MNREGA, and private nurseries. In the last eight years, we have planted 204 crore trees, a testament to our sustained commitment.”

Before launching the campaign, the Chief Minister visited the Hanumangarhi temple and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the state.

He then visited Shri Ram Lala’s court, performed aarti, interacted with devotees, and reviewed the progress of the Ram Mandir construction. He circumambulated the temple premises and also prayed at the Ram Darbar.

Officials from the Ram Mandir Trust briefed him on the current status of the construction and future plans.

On his arrival at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Yogi was welcomed by local public representatives and officials. This was his first visit to Ayodhya in July, the last one being on June 5 for the inauguration of the Ram Darbar.

