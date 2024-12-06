Eklingji temple in Udaipur bans mobile, short dresses

Jaipur, Dec 6 To maintain the sanctity of the religious place, the Eklingji temple in Udaipur has prohibited mobile phones and entry of people wearing short clothes.

Under the new guidelines, the temple prohibited entry for devotees wearing short clothes such as mini skirts, bermudas and night suits.

The temple management has clarified that the dress code aims to preserve the temple's purity and respect its sacredness.

A banner was installed on the temple premises on Friday mentioning new guidelines.

In addition to clothing restrictions, carrying mobile phones inside the temple premises was banned. Previously, visitors were allowed to bring phones in a switched-off mode, though photography within the temple had always been prohibited. The management has also reiterated that pets and weapons remain prohibited in the temple.

The temple committee has urged devotees to respect these new rules to maintain the sanctity of the shrine.

The temple's management said that many visitors had expressed discomfort over inappropriate attire within the temple, prompting these changes.

Located in Kailashpuri village, approximately 22 km from Udaipur, Eklingji Temple is a revered site dedicated to Lord Shiva, worshipped as the deity of Mewar. It was established by Bappa Rawal between 734-753 AD and renovated by Maharana Mokal (1421-1433 AD).

The present-day idol was installed by Maharana Raimal (1473-1509 AD).

Constructed from white marble, the temple complex includes 108 small shrines. The sanctum houses a four-faced black marble idol of Lord Eklingji and a silver idol of Nandi outside.

Other temples in Rajasthan have also implemented dress codes to promote discipline and cultural awareness.

In Jagdish Temple, Udaipur, T-shirts, Bermudas, and night suits were banned last year, though the decision sparked controversy, leading to the removal of banners.

In Jharkhand Mahadev Temple, Jaipur too, half-pants, bermudas, mini skirts, night suits, and torn jeans were banned.

Kotri Charbhujanath Temple, Bhilwara had also enforced a dress code earlier.

