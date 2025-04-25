Eknath Shinde gives Rs 5 lakh to family of Kashmiri youth killed in Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, April 25 In a tragic incident in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, 20-year-old Syed Adil Hussain Shah lost his life while selflessly attempting to save tourists during a terrorist attack. Expressing deep sorrow over the young man’s sacrifice, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Syed’s family.

The cheque was personally delivered by Shiv Sena workers and the officials, who travelled to Pahalgam to express solidarity. On this occasion, Shinde interacted with Syed’s family via video conferencing, offering heartfelt condolences and reassurance.

Syed Adil, who earned a living by offering horse rides to tourists in Pahalgam, displayed extraordinary bravery during the attack. When terrorists opened fire, Syed attempted to protect a tourist riding with him by trying to snatch a terrorist’s weapon. He was fatally shot during the struggle, said the Deputy CM's office in a release.

In the aftermath of the attack, several tourists from Maharashtra were stranded in the region.

Shinde flew to Srinagar on Wednesday, April 23, to oversee relief efforts. He visited a relief camp near the airport, met with the stranded tourists, listened to their accounts, and offered support.

Many tourists spoke highly of Syed's heroic actions, which deeply moved Shinde and led to the swift decision to provide aid to the bereaved family, said the release.

On Friday, Shiv Sena representatives and Border Authorities officially handed over the cheque to Syed Adil’s family.

Local MLA Syed Rafiq Shah was also present during the visit.

Shinde connected with the family via video call. During the conversation, Syed's brother emotionally recounted the events and praised his sibling's courage in confronting the terrorists.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM described Syed’s actions as a beacon of humanity and valour.

He assured the family that Syed's sacrifice would be remembered and honoured.

He also pledged government assistance to help reconstruct the family’s dilapidated home, reaffirming his commitment to support them during this difficult time.

