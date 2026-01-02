Eknath Shinde's swipe at Uddhav Thackeray: 'You are the looters of Mumbai, we are the protectors'

Thane, Jan 2 Launching a direct offensive against the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray without naming him, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde declared on Friday that while the opposition has "looted" Mumbai, the state government stands as its true "protector".

Speaking to reporters in Thane, Eknath Shinde accused the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief of remembering Mumbai and the Marathi community only when elections are around the corner.

"Whenever elections approach, some people suddenly develop an affection for Mumbai and the 'Marathi Manoos'," Deputy Chief Minister Shinde remarked.

"They (Shiv Sena-UBT) must answer to the public regarding what they have actually done for the city and its people over the years."

The Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the Marathi-speaking population was forced out of Mumbai due to the previous administration's policies.

He said that the Mahayuti government is now working to bring them back.

"Instead of trying to mislead Mumbaikars through emotional appeals, they should showcase their developmental work. Those responsible for the exit of the Marathi man from Mumbai should engage in some soul-searching," he added.

He also condemned the criticism directed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, labeling it as "reprehensible" and "politically motivated".

Speaking on the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) elections, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde highlighted that seven candidates from the Shiv Sena-BJP-led Mahayuti alliance have been elected unopposed.

"This is the beginning of our victory. The people of Thane have set the tone. There is no doubt that on January 15, the saffron flag of the Mahayuti will flutter atop the Thane Municipal Corporation," he said confidently.

He noted that several candidates in Kalyan-Dombivli and Jalgaon have also won unopposed, describing these victories as "vouchers of work".

He suggested that the Opposition withdraws from the political race when they are certain of a defeat.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde challenged the Opposition to point to a single significant development project completed during their tenure.

He listed the state government's achievements, including pothole-free and concretised roads, expansion of the Metro network, completion of the Mumbai Coastal Road and revival of stalled infrastructure projects.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi aims to make Mumbai a "Global Fintech Hub", which has already attracted massive investments towards Maharashtra.

The Deputy Chief Minister accused the Opposition of trying to create a rift among the Hindus by fueling Marathi-Gujarati disputes.

"Balasaheb Thackeray never practised such politics. Focus on the politics of development rather than misleading people with emotional issues," he warned.

--IANS

sj/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor