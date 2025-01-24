Ekta Kumari makes history as NCC's 'Parade Commander' from J&K on Republic Day

Jammu, Jan 24 Ekta Kumari has etched her name in history as the first Parade Commander of the All India NCC Girls Contingent from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path this year.

Hailing from Srinagar, she serves as the Leading Cadet of 1 J&K Naval Unit NCC and is currently pursuing a BSc at Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Inspired by her father, a retired soldier from 12 JAK LI, Ekta’s dream of joining the Defence forces has been a lifelong ambition.

From her schooling at Army Public School, Akhnoor, to her college years where she joined the NCC, Ekta’s unwavering determination has propelled her towards this monumental achievement.

Her journey was marked by exceptional dedication to social work and adventure activities. Although she faced challenges while striving for a spot in the Republic Day Camp (RDC), the encouragement she got from her family, particularly her brother Lavneet and her mother, kept her focussed on her goal.

Reflecting on her achievement, Ekta shared, “Becoming the Parade Commander on Republic Day at Kartavya Path is the proudest moment of my life. This is not just my success, but one shared by my family, my unit, and the entire region of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Ekta credits her mentors, including her ANO and trainers Imran, Altaf, and Bakshi, for their guidance.

She also expresses gratitude to Lieutenant Colonel Abhijeet, Drill Ustaad Jaswinder, and other key figures who played a crucial role in shaping her preparation.

With the support of her Unit CO Lieutenant Commander Tej Ram, Group Commander Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar SM, and others, Ekta’s historic achievement reflects the power of hard work, dedication, and the right mentorship.

Ekta Kumari’s story is a powerful reminder that with perseverance and passion, even the loftiest dreams can be realised.

She inspires the youth to “Dream big, so that you don't sleep until they are fulfilled.”

