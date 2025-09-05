Elaborate security arrangements for Ganesh Nimajjanam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 5 Massive security arrangements are in place for Ganesh Nimajjanam, also known as Ganesh Visarjan, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

About 30,000 police personnel have been deployed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual festival.

Thousands of idols will be immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city, and dozens of lakes and artificial ponds in and around the city.

Authorities have arranged cranes around Hussain Sagar for the immersion of idols brought from various places in and around the city.

Lakhs of devotees attend the annual procession called Shoba Yatra, which brings the city to a complete halt, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi.

Traffic curbs have been imposed within the limits of all three police commissionerates (Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda) to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.

The main procession starts from Katta Maisamma temple at Balapur, and it reaches Hussain Sagar after passing through the communally sensitive old city and Central Hyderabad.

Police will keep a tight vigil at the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar to prevent any untoward incident.

Several tributary processions joined the main procession, billed as the biggest gathering for immersion after Mumbai.

The government has declared a general holiday for all government offices and education institutions in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to participate in the main procession has been cancelled in view of his engagements in Delhi in connection with the Vice-Presidential election.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand and other top officials will monitor the procession from the Integrated Command Control Centre.

Special attention is being paid to ensure the smooth completion of the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh processions.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made arrangements for idol immersion across 20 major lakes in Greater Hyderabad, along with 72 specially set-up artificial ponds.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan said that 134 permanent cranes and 259 mobile cranes have been installed at various lakes. Additionally, 56,187 temporary lights have been arranged.

With support from Hyderabad Police and Tourism Department, nine boats, Disaster Response Force teams, and 200 trained swimmers have been deployed at Hussain Sagar. Thirteen control rooms have also been set up.

Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said 1,500 sanitation workers were working round the clock to clear the debris from Hussain Sagar. She said about one lakh idols were already immersed in Hussain Sagar during the last three days.

A large number of vehicles carrying the idols were lined up along the roads leading to Hussain Sagar on Friday

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is in charge minister for Hyderabad, on Friday reviewed the arrangements at Hussain Sagar. He, along with Greater Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Hyderabad Collector Harichandana, reviewed the arrangements relating to security, electricity, sanitation and water supply.

As the immersion is continuing for the last three days, the minister directed officials to speed up the removal of debris from the lake.

According to the minister, 1.80 lakh idols have been immersed in the lakes in and around Hyderabad during the last three days. About 50,000 idols, the majority of them big idols, will be immersed on the last day.

Police have ordered the closure of toddy and wine shops, including bars in restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs) for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on September 6.

Police have imposed traffic restrictions on the route of the main procession from Balapur, along with the processions from Secunderabad, East Zone and Uppal area, Dilsukhnagar, Tarnaka, Tolichowki, Rethi bowli, Mehdipatnam, Tappachabutra and Asifnagar areas.

Movement of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh Idols will be restricted and diverted at many points located along the main procession route and at other points adjoining the routes of other tributary processions. All the side roads and lanes leading to the main procession route will be barricaded.

People coming from or going to the airport have been advised to use the PVNR Express Way or Outer Ring Road.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner said the devotees can also immerse the idols at baby ponds, portable water tanks and excavation ponds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor