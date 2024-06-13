Elaborate security arrangements in J&K's Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit on June 21

Srinagar, June 13 Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Srinagar city in J&K ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

“All security arrangements are being finalised for the VVIP visit including foolproof security and hassle-free movement of the participants attending the function on June 21,” an official said.

Officials said that the Prime Minister would celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex (SKICC) by the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on June 21.

“Sanitisation of the venue, securing the Prime Minister’s route and all other related aspects are being looked into with pinpoint precision,” the official said.

He said that a team of the SPG that is detailed on the PM’s personal security is expected to reach here two days ahead of the PM’s visit to coordinate security arrangements with the local security officials.

Officials said around 6,000 people including prominent sportsmen will join PM Modi to participate in the International Yoga Day.

