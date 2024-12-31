Elaborate security arrangements in Kolkata on New Year’s Eve

Kolkata, Dec 31 Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Kolkata on the eve of New Year's Day as thousands of people are likely to hit the streets to enjoy the night with family members and friends.

A total of 4,500 police personnel will be on the streets starting from Tuesday afternoon till early Wednesday morning to ensure that the festive mood is not dampened. Of the 4,500 cops, 2,500 will be in the Park Street area considering that this is the most happening area in the city on occasions like Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The entire security arrangements will be under the supervision of a senior official in the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police, who will be assisted by two Joint Commissioners, 12 Deputy Commissioners, 23 Assistant Commissioners and 70 Inspectors.

Almost the entire area in and around Park Street has been declared a “no-parking zone". There will be a total of 11 watch towers in the area in addition to 15 police assistance booths. A special team of women officers titled “Winners Team” will be carrying out patrolling throughout the city and the night.

In addition to that, there will be a number of quick response teams, heavy radio flying squads, plain dress sleuths and combat forces. Besides the police, the state disaster management department has kept its teams ready for any emergency.

Trauma-care ambulances at different points of the city, and deployment of life-saving disaster management teams at the river-points in and around the city are part of the arrangements. The personnel of the River Traffic Police Department of the city will conduct constant patrolling on the water through speedboats.

“Generally, security arrangements are made elaborate on this day every year with a focus on the Park Street area. However, this year considering several other factors, the security arrangements in the city have been made more elaborate. All units have been kept on high alerts,” said a senior official of the city police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor