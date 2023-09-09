Elderly couple found murdered in TN

Chennai, Sept 9 An elderly couple was found murdered in Tamil Nadu's Erode on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as K. Muthuswamy (85) and his wife Samiyathal (80).

The police said that the couple's three daughters are married and stay somewhere else. The murder was detected after their grandson came to the residence of the elderly couple and found them dead.

Erode district Superintendent of Police Jawahar told mediapersons that the circumstantial evidence shows that the couple had gone to bed after having dinner on Friday night. The police believe that some burglars opened the latch of the door using an iron rod, entered the house and killed the elderly couple.

A gold chain and earrings worn by Samiyathaal were stolen from the house.

