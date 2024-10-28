Elderly man dies during scuffle between two families in Bengal's Halisahar

Kolkata, Oct 28 Tension was prevailing at Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after a senior citizen died during a quarrel between two families.

The incident happened late Sunday night. With tension continuing till Monday morning, a huge police contingent was deployed in the area to keep the situation under control.

The deceased person was identified as Parasnath Shaw (70). The two main accused persons in the case, Ricky Chowdhury and Ajay Chowdhury have been absconding since the attack.

There was not a single arrest at the time the report was filed.

Eyewitnesses said that a quarrel broke out between the two neighbouring families on some issues on Sunday night. The quarrel turned into a scuffle and then, the deceased senior citizen was hit on his head by the accused persons.

The deceased fell on the ground profusely bleeding. The local people immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital. As his condition started deteriorating he was shifted to College of Medicine and J.N.M. Hospital at Kalyani in adjacent Nadia district.

On his arrival, the doctors of J.N.M. examined him and declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem purposes and it is perceived that an internal haemorrhage could have been the reason for his death.

As the news of his death reached the locality of his residence at Halisahar fresh tension broke out in the area. The family members of the victim claimed that the deceased person faced an unprovoked attack by the accused neighbours which ultimately led to his death.

The family members demanded that the accused be arrested immediately and hanged to death. They also alleged that the police neglected the case as a result of which the accused could not be arrested till morning.

“We are surprised that a feud between two neighbouring families on a trivial issue could result in such a tragedy,” a neighbour said.

