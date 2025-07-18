Elderly Man Found Tied and Locked in Car at Taj Mahal Parking Lot, Family Under Scrutiny (Watch Video)

An old man was found on Thursday at the Taj Mahal's Western Gate parking lot, bound with a piece of cloth inside a locked car, apparently left by his family, said police. A parking lot security guard saw the man, who was recognised as Hariom Tandale, the father of Siddheshwar Tandale, a resident of Mumbai. According to the authorities, his condition inside the heated, locked car seemed to be critical. In order to save the frightened man, worried bystanders shattered the car window. Sonam Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), stated, "Mumbai resident Siddheshwar Tandale had travelled to the Taj Mahal with his family. After smashing the window, his ageing father, Hariom Tandale, had to be taken out of the vehicle.

Family that came to visit TajMahal crossed all limits of inhumanity. tourists went for trip by tying old man's hands and locking him inside car.guard saw old man in dying state inside car and took him out by breaking glass lock. #VideoViral#viralvideopic.twitter.com/xo3byE2n3x — Amir Qadri (@AmirqadriAgra) July 17, 2025

According to the authorities, it's possible that the family left Hariom Tandale behind while they went sightseeing. Kumar stated that after being removed from the car, the elderly man's condition improved despite the fact that an ambulance had been called. Currently, Siddheshwar Tandale has left with his elderly father, added the DCP. According to the police, no complaint has been made about the situation.